Nov 1, 2020, 6:10 PM

Helicopter of Zionist regime’s cmdr. makes emergency landing

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – For the second time in the last six months, a helicopter carrying the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime made an emergency landing.

A UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter carrying the Zionist regime's Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi made an emergency landing on Sunday after it experienced a technical malfunction in its engine.

The helicopter landed at a base in the center of the Occupied Quds and there were no casualties or damage to the platform, the spokesperson of the Zionist regime’s military said, adding that the incident would be investigated.

This is the second time in the last 6 months that a helicopter carrying the Chiefs of Staff of the Israeli regime’s army has had an accident.

