Fatemiyoun division knew both US, its subordinates well: Cmdr

Speaking in a local ceremony on Tue., Brigadier General Mohammadreza Fallahzadeh stated, “The first characteristic of Fatemiyoun was that they knew pure Islam which was introduced by the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA)."

Fatemiyoun Brigade was organized under the banner of Commander-in-chief of the Armed Force and martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, he said, adding, “The Fatimids are flagbearers of the pure Islam instructed by the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

In the beginning, Fatimids did not have an organization or army in Iran, and these people went to the battlefield only for the sake of God. The Fatimids went to please God and defend their faith, those who blessed their flags in the holy shrines of Hazrat Zainab and Hazrat Roghayeh (PBUH) and fought for their beliefs, Fallahzadeh added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the brigadier general pointed to the other salient characteristics of the Fatimids and added, “The Fatimids enjoy good insight and wisdom. The Zionist regime, Takfiri terrorists and all other terrorist groups follow the United States' policies, so that the Fatimids knew both the United States and its subordinates well.”

The Fatimids carried out large-scale operations in southern Syria and were martyred under oppression, he said, adding, “Combatants in Fatemiyoun Division killed and murdered about 70 ISIL members and played a leading role in the liberation of Syria’s Palmyra. In addition, Fatemiyoun forces created an epic in southern Syria’s Aleppo under the command of martyr Lt. General Soleimani.”

The Fatimids also created an epic in eastern region of Syria. These forces in the Fatimids played a very key and constructive role in siege of Al-Bukamal in Syria and caused fall of the last fortress of ISIL terrorist group in Syria, he emphasized.

