Persian leopard spotted in Behbahan

Farrokh Shirali, chief of the provincial department of environment said that trap cameras have spotted a Persian leopard at the ‌Badil Hunting Prohibited Area in Behbahan, Khuzestan Province.

For the first time, Persian leopard has been spotted at the ‌Badil Hunting Prohibited Area in July 2016, he added, saying that this is the second time that a Persian leopard has been spotted in this area.

Persian leopards are among the most endangered species in the world. It has been listed as "endangered" in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Iran is one of their main habitats.

