Wearing a mask; a humanitarian action

Arasb Ahmadian added, "In 2020 we are congratulating this occasion while the whole world is in danger of COVID-19. However, we have learned important lessons from this virus; one of which is that our health depends to one another’s; just like the rings in a chain and as the great Persian poet, Hafiz says, "The safety of all horizons (the whole world) is in thy safety."

MAHAK as an organization which is focusing on providing healthcare and supportive services to children with cancer all over Iran, has a message for 2020 World Humanitarian Day which is: “There are simple acts in this world which work like magic and have spectacular impacts such as wearing a mask and conducting social distancing. We care for you; no matter to what ethnicity you belong, what language you speak and where on this planet you live. Therefore we ask you to wear masks to protect yourselves and all your fellow beings. Wearing a mask represents philanthropy, self-care, caring for others and the whole universe."

We wish the bests of health for the whole humanity and look forward to celebrating the eradication of all diseases from the universe.

MNA/PR