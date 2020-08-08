  1. Politics
UN envoy condemns US' support for 'Tondar' terrorist group

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – In a letter to UN Secretary-General, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN condemned the US support for 'Tondar' terrorist group and called the international body to take the required measures against such support.

In his letter to Antonio Guterres, Majid Takht-Ravanchi informed of the terrorist groups' destructive measures in Iran under the direct support of the US.

The Iranian official lamented that the US has not taken any proper measures to return the group's members to Iran for being sentenced in the country, which is proof for US' direct support for the terrorist group.

Takht-Ravanchi, therefore, named the US responsible for all the group's crimes committed in Iran. 

He has called on the US to stop the US from backing the group.

On August 1, Iran’s intelligence ministry said it had arrested the ringleader of a terrorist group.

In a statement released, the ministry said its forces had dealt a “heavy and serious blow” to a terrorist group based in the US.

