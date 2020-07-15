Iran equipped with high-tech military equipment

Speaking in a meeting on Wed. the commander of the Army's Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari referred the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the necessity of increasing and upgrading the Iranian army’s strength and mobility for countering possible wars, asserted that “ by changing its structure and organization, the Army Ground Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to meet the current operational needs in order to be ready to face any possible threats in any way.”

The commander continued to say that “all of the developments that have taken place in order to increase the mobility, agility and combat capability of the forces have been done by relying on domestic industries and with diligent efforts made by Iranian specialists as well as believing in the principle of self-sufficiency.

By referring to the fact that “in the future, wars would be based on making an impact, not destruction” General Heydari announced that “today, we have taken great steps in achieving our goals of equipping ourselves with smart, pinpoint, digital and electronic weapons to counter the possible threats to the country".



RHM/IRNA83856557