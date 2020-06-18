Tehran calls for respecting Libya’s integrity amid increased foreign intervention

“The Islamic Republic has always emphasized the need for respecting Libyan people’s right to determine their own political fate free from foreign interference,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday night.

“Iran believes there is no military solution to the crisis in the country, and that the only way to achieve stability and calm in Libya is for all countries regional and international players having an influence in the developments there to support the political process and the launch of intra-Libyan talks with the participation of all [Libyan] warring sides.”

Mousavi also expressed support for international efforts to end the political turmoil in Libya, underscoring the necessity of keeping up the diplomatic process.

Libya has been in chaos since 2011 when a popular uprising and a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Since 2014, two rival seats of power have emerged in Libya, namely the internationally-recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and another group based in the eastern city of Tobruk, supported militarily by Haftar’s rebels.

Haftar, supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan, launched a deadly offensive to capture Tripoli, the seat of the GNA, in April last year. His forces, however, haven’t been able to advance past the city’s outskirts.

International attempts to bring about peace between the two warring sides have also failed.

While the UN and international humanitarian organizations have urgently been calling for a halt in violence in Libya, the Israeli regime, supported by the United States, has been providing arms and training to loyalists of renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

