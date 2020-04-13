Key Parl. cmt. to discuss government’s measures against outbreak

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani and Finance Minister Farhad Dejpasand will attend the meeting as administration’s representatives.

The Parliament held an open session last week with VP Jahangiri and Health Minister Saeed Namaki in participation to address the country’s measures against the outbreak.

Lawmakers will hold two open sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the latest announcement of the Health Ministry on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 infections has hit 71,686 with the death toll rising to 4,474.

