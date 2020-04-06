Remembering Iranian poet Parvin Etesami

Parvin was born in 1907 in Tabriz, but then moved to Tehran with her family early in her life. In addition to formal schooling at the American Girls College in Tehran and graduating in 1924 from the Iran Bethel School, she obtained a solid understanding of Arabic and classical Persian literature from her father.

For her graduation, she wrote the poem A Twig of a Wish about the struggles facing Iranian women and the need for their education.

Parvin Etesami's house in Tabriz

The first edition of her Diwan (book of poetry) compromised 156 poems and appeared in 1935. Parvin's poetry follows the classical Persian tradition in its form and substance, in perhaps a deliberate defiance in the face of the modernistic trends in Persian poetry that were becoming popular in her time.

She received 3rd degree Medal of Art and Culture in 1936.

She died on 5 April 1941 at the age of 34 from Typhoid fever in Tehran and was buried in Qom.

Here are some lines from her poem ‘A Woman's Place’, translated by Heshmat Moayyed:

A home without a woman lacks amity and affection.

When one's heart is cold, the soul is dead.

In creation's edifice woman has always been the pillar.

Who can build a house without a foundation?



If women hadn't shone like the sun above life's mountain.

love's jeweler in vain would seek for gems in the mine.

A woman who neglects to buy the gems of education and learning

has sold the jewel of her precious life too cheaply.

Is there any robe more precious than that of knowledge?

What brocade is prettier than that of learning?

