TABRIZ, Apr. 04 (MNA) – House of Parvin Etesami, oen of the most renowned Iranian female poets, is located in hometown Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province. She was one of the most prominent Persian poets of the 20th century. Her first anthology of poems was published in 1935. Her poetry is themed upon social, humanitarian and mystical concepts. She died from Typhoid fever in 1940 in Tehran and was buried near her father in Qom.