Targeting $3bn worth of fund for domestic manufacturing of industrial equipment: Industry min.

Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Planning Affairs Saeed Zarandi made the remarks on Wed. and added that the ministry will take giant stride for realizing objectives of ‘Surge in Production’ as instructed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in current year [started March 21, 2020].

In the current situation that the country is grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus, drastic measures with a broader look should be taken in line with realizing objectives of production in the country.”

Spurring domestic demand, promoting exports and taking advantage of private sector in investment fields have been prioritized in the ministry, he emphasized.

