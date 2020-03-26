  1. Economy
Mar 26, 2020, 12:27 PM

Targeting $3bn worth of fund for domestic manufacturing of industrial equipment: Industry min.

Targeting $3bn worth of fund for domestic manufacturing of industrial equipment: Industry min.

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has targeted $3 billion worth of fund for domestic manufacturing of industrial and mineral equipment.

Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Planning Affairs Saeed Zarandi made the remarks on Wed. and added that the ministry will take giant stride for realizing objectives of ‘Surge in Production’ as instructed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in current year [started March 21, 2020].

In the current situation that the country is grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus, drastic measures with a broader look should be taken in line with realizing objectives of production in the country.”

Spurring domestic demand, promoting exports and taking advantage of private sector in investment fields have been prioritized in the ministry, he emphasized.

MNA/IRN83727388

News Code 157029

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News