  1. Politics
24 December 2019 - 18:23

Agreement with Syria is a pressing need to solve Turkey’s problems: former Turkish FM

Agreement with Syria is a pressing need to solve Turkey’s problems: former Turkish FM

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Former Turkish Foreign Minister Murat Karayalçın affirmed that the agreement and understanding with Syria is a pressing and urgent need in order to solve the problems which Turkey is suffering from.

According to SANA, Karayalçın in a televised interview said, “Erdogan insists on not being committed to his obligations with regard to the situation in Syria, and this is what aggravates the situation there along with his direct and indirect interference and his support to the terrorist groups.”

He noted that Erdogan pursues escalatory and provocative policies in Libya and the region in general, adding that he is now committing mistakes in Libya which he had previously committed in Syria and this will cost Turkey a lot both internally and externally, especially at this stage in which all capitals of the world announced their rejection of Erdogan’s policies towards the Libyan situation.

MNA/PR

News Code 153685

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News