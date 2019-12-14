Rouhani chairs session on ‘National Information Network’

Ways to develop and strengthen the National Information Network as a cybersecurity communication infrastructure were discussed at today's meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace (SCC).

During the meeting, the current progress of the National Information Network in the country was explained.

It was also decided to expand the network in line with increasing the resilience of the country’s digital economy.

Barriers facing businesses in the private sector could also be removed by developing the information network, the participants decided at the meeting.

