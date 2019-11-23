Russia condemns US disruptive role in Lebanon

"What we see in Lebanon today is America's subversive role in the country and nothing more," Zasypkin was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

The ambassador said that "there are foreign powers taking advantage of the protests happening in Lebanon to implement their agendas."

Lebanon has been witnessing nationwide protests for more than a month which is aimed at changing the current ruling political class.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Friday that Washington is the main obstacle in the formation of a new government in Lebanon. “The first obstruction in the formation of the government is America because it wants a government that resembles it and we want a government that resembles the Lebanese people,” he told Reuters.

MNA/XINHUA