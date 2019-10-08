  1. Economy
Non-oil exports hits $61bn in past 18 months

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Farhad Dejpasand put the non-oil exports of the country in the past 18 months at $61 billion.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of 89th meeting between public and private sectors and said, “of total $61 billion worth of non-oil exports, about $27 billion of which was repatriated into the country by exporters.”

If the export currency is repatriated by exporters into the country, many problems will be resolved, Dejpasand added.

To cut oil from the budget system of the country, the Islamic Republic of Iran should take other countries as a role model to provide financial resources through taxation, the economy minister highlighted.

