Persepolis edges Esteghlal in 90th Tehran Derby

In the matchday four of Iran’s Professional League (IPL), Esteghlal could gain the lead 20 minutes into the first half but Alireza Beiranvand saved Ali Karimi penalty kick.

It was an own goal from Esteghlal goalie Hossein Hosseini nine minutes to the final whistle gave the IPL’s reigning champion what they needed in this game.

The match was mostly physical with neither team playing an eye-catching football.

Esteghlal has not yet gained any win in this year’s IPL under Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

Shahr Khodro (9), Persepolis (9) and Sepahan (8) stand top of the table while Esteghlal sits 15th with two points.

MAH/