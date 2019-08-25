Efforts underway to increase oil foreign exchange revenues

CBI is making effort to increase foreign exchange revenues as a result of export of oil and oil products are expanding, he said, adding, “signs of movement towards stability appeared in the country.”

He also pointed to the relative stability governing the Foreign Exchange Market in the country especially in the past two or three months ago and added, “consequently, the country experienced the gradual reduction of inflation rate in the said period.”

Turning to the oil export situation in the country, he said that exporting oil is still increasing in the country.

Under such circumstances that the country is facing unjust sanctions imposed by the US against the Islamic Republic of Iran, CBI will make its utmost efforts to spread stability in the FOREX Market, Hemmati added.

