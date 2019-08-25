  1. Economy
25 August 2019 - 11:47

CBI governor:

Efforts underway to increase oil foreign exchange revenues

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Sunday that the country is planning to increase foreign exchange earnings in oil sector.

CBI is making effort to increase foreign exchange revenues as a result of export of oil and oil products are expanding, he said, adding, “signs of movement towards stability appeared in the country.”

He also pointed to the relative stability governing the Foreign Exchange Market in the country especially in the past two or three months ago and added, “consequently, the country experienced the gradual reduction of inflation rate in the said period.”

Turning to the oil export situation in the country, he said that exporting oil is still increasing in the country.

Under such circumstances that the country is facing unjust sanctions imposed by the US against the Islamic Republic of Iran, CBI will make its utmost efforts to spread stability in the FOREX Market, Hemmati added.

