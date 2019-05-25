Rouzbeh Cheshmi linked with Qatar’s Al-Ahli: report

According to Qatari media outlet Estadaldoha, Cheshmi has arrived in Doha on Friday to negotiate with the Qatari club.

Esteghlal’s jersey no. 4 has shown great performances in his team both in Iran Professional League and also in AFC Champions League as a defender and defensive midfielder. His abilities convinced former Team Melli Coach Carlos Queiroz to invite him to the team and take him to Russia 2018 World Cup. However, the stylish defender played just the opening match against Morocco and missed the remaining two due to injury.

According to reports, Cheshmi has not returned to Iran with Esteghlal after last Monday’s ACL match against UAE’s A-Ain.

Qatar’s Al-Ahli signed another Estghlal star, Omid Ebrahimi, last year as well as another Iranian national defender Mohammadreza Khanzadeh. Cheshmi will probably replace Khanzadeh in the team.

Al-Ahli stood fifth in 2018–19 season of Qatar Stars League, failing to book a place in qualification for AFC Champions League play-off round.

Photo: Omid Ebrahimi (L) and Rouzbeh Cheshmi celebrating the 1-0 victory over Morocco in 2018 FIFA World Cup

