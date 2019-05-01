  1. Culture
Iran to attend 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organizations (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman has arrived in the Azerbaijani capital Baku to attend the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held on May 2-3.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Ebrahimi Torkaman is visiting Azerbaijan upon the invitation by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, according to Iranian Embassy in Baku.

The forum is organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with its partners including UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the Council of Europe, ISESCO and the World Tourism Organization.

It will be held under the motto “building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict.”

