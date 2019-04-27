Tehran to host major meteorites exhibition

The event will be held at the Museum of Anthropology of the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace, downtown Tehran.

Over 700 meteorite pieces, which have hit the Lut Desert (a large salt desert located in the provinces of Kerman and Sistan and Balouchestan) and other parts of the country over time will be showcased during the exhibition.

The event will be attended by a large number of prominent geoscientists, associated academia and dignitaries, including the renowned meteorite expert Hojjat Kamali, who is a record holder spotter, collector and museum owner of such outer space rocks.

MNA/IRIB2411015