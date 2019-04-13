Léo Gandelman to perform in Tehran

The 63-year-old Gandelman will perform pieces of Samba and Bossa nova (a Brazilain ‘new wave’ of Jazz) music for the Iranian audience on Saturday at 19:00 at the Eyvan-e Shams concert hall in Tehran.

The concert is organized through joint efforts of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, ‘Avaye Baran’ Cultural Institute, and the Brazilian embassy in Tehran.

Gandelman is a household name in the Música Popular Brasileira (Brazilian Popular Music or MPB) genre, having contributed immensely to music in his homeland, with over 1,000 recordings to date. His name is also quite well-known in the classical genre.

MS/4589116