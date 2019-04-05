Leader appoints new custodian to Astan Quds Razavi

Based on a decree released on Thursday, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei tasked Hojjatoleslam Marvi to serve as the custodian of the foundation, replacing Hojjatolesm Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the current judiciary chief.

Outlining the new guidelines for Hojjatoleslam Marvi, the Leader called on him to do his utmost to serve the pilgrims of Imam Reza and provide assistance to the needy.

Marvi was formerly in charge of a department at the Leader's Office responsible for contacts and communications with religious seminaries.

Astan Quds Razavi is an influential autonomous foundation based in Mashhad, which manages the shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

The foundation, which relies on endowments as its main source of income, has also over 70 affiliated institutions, whose central organization currently has around 18,000 staff members, according to its official website.

Hojjatoleslam Raeisi was in charge of the organization from 2016 to March 2019, when he was appointed by the Leader as the new Judiciary chief.

MNA/Khamenei.ir