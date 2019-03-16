  1. Politics
Iran will never forget Halabja disaster, FM Zarif says

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Neither Iran nor the Kurdish brethren will ever forget about horrors of Halabja and Sardasht chemical disasters, the Iranian foreign minister said in a tweet on the anniversary of Iraqi Kurdistan city of Halabja’s chemical attack.

“First they denied it happened—then they blamed Iran. When it was clear it was their own ally, using their own chemical weapons, they were silent. The West may like to forget about horrors of Halabja and Sardasht—31 years ago today—but neither we, nor our Kurdish brethren, ever will,” wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday March 16, which marks the 31st anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack by Saddam Hussain regime against its own Kurds, in which thousands were killed and injured.

The chemical materials were supplied to Iraqi Saddam regime by a number of German, French, and Dutch corporations. 

Furthermore, Saddam regime, on June 28, 1987, dropped mustard gas bombs on Iranian Kurdish city of Sardasht, West Azerbaijan, killing 10 civilians and injuring 650 others. According to figures, out of a population of 20,000, 25% are still suffering severe illnesses from the attacks.

