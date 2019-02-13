  1. Culture
Fajr fashion festival to host 20 countries from Asia, Europe

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – The 8th edition of the Fajr International Festival of Fashion and Costume will be held from 14 to 17 February 2019 for the first time in Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan province, in the south east of Iran to display Iranian art at international level.

The eighth edition of the international festival of fashion and costume will host twenty countries from Asia and Europe.

Tunisia, Singapore, Canada, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Italy, Syria, Oman, France, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Turkey, Spain and Indonesia will attend the festival.

The organizers have opened a space of competition to encourage international participation and facilitate direct contacts between Iranian and foreign companies.

