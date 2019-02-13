Fajr fashion festival to host 20 countries from Asia, Europe

The eighth edition of the international festival of fashion and costume will host twenty countries from Asia and Europe.

Tunisia, Singapore, Canada, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Italy, Syria, Oman, France, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Turkey, Spain and Indonesia will attend the festival.

The organizers have opened a space of competition to encourage international participation and facilitate direct contacts between Iranian and foreign companies.

