Iran negotiates with three neighboring countries on preferential trade

Mohammadreza Mowdoodi, the acting director of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), said on Wednesday afternoon on the sidelines of a conference dubbed ‘Development of Information and Communications Technology (ICT)’ in the Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

“Some infrastructure like establishing banking relations are such a high priority for us that if this issue is not resolved, talk of preferential trade would be worthless,” Mowdoodi said.

The business official further talked about Turkey’s president’s promise to resolve the existing issues, and said that a barter system is one of the mechanisms that TPO is pursuing in negotiations with other countries, especially with its neighbors.

He further referred to the 13% increase in Iran’s non-oil exports during the first eight months of this Iranian year of 1397 (March 21 2018-2019), adding that his organization will try to maintain the increasing rate of exports until the end of the year.

He noted that in the budget bill for the next fiscal year of 1398, necessary measures are predicted to encourage exporters to maintain and increase the level of their exports.

He added the TPO is planning to double the current $ 50 billion exports level through defining mega projects within the framework a three-year plan.

KI/IRN83156899