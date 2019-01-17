Cuba, Iran agree to line up wide-range coop.

After two days of work, the 17th Session of the Cuba-Iran Intergovernmental Commission was concluded with several memoranda of understanding between institutions of both nations.

"The challenge of the commission is to raise economic-commercial exchange to the same level as the excellent political ties between the two countries," said Rodrigo Malmierca, minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba.

Mohsen Asadi Lari, deputy minister of international relations at the Ministry of Health of Iran, stressed Havana and Tehran's intention to advance bilateral trade and collaboration in several fields.

Cuba and Iran established diplomatic relations in 1979 and have maintained ties of friendship and cooperation, especially in the area of biotechnology.

MNA/XINHUA