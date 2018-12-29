Turkish musical band to perform in Tehran

The famous Turkish band is scheduled to hold two concerts at Milad Tower’s International Hall on January 8.

Taksim Trio, enjoying a considerable number of fans in Iran, consists of three prominent Turkish instrumentalists: Hüsnü Şenlendirici, who plays the clarinet, İsmail Tunçbilek, who plays the acoustic and electric Bağlama (Turkish instrument), and Aytaç Doğan who plays the kanun.

The music of these three virtuosos from Istanbul is fed by both the traditional music of the Gipsy and from the sounds of the Bosporus. In their programs, they weave oriental melodies of traditional Turkish music with elements of jazz and classical music.

Aficionados can visit tik8.com for further information and booking tickets.

