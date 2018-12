BANDAR ABBAS, Dec. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri’s visit to southern province of Hormozgan on the Persian Gulf, the first phase of the country’s largest water desalination unit with a capacity of the 100,000-cubic meters was inaugurated. Jahangiri also paid a visit to Shahid Rajaee Port and Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex CO. (ISOICO) during the two-day visit.