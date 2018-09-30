Switzerland eyes broadening business ties with Iran

He made the remarks during his daylong trip to Markazi province and said, “there are many industrial capacities in different parts of the country.”

The two countries of Iran and Switzerland enjoy high potentials and capabilities for strengthening trade and business ties, he reiterated.

Provincial trips to various provinces of Iran are made in order to become more familiar with high potentials and capacities of the country, the issue of which lays the ground for boosting trade and business ties between the two countries, the ambassador maintained.

For his part, Markazi province Deputy Governor General for Resources Development and Economic Affairs Saeed Farrokhi said, “Markazi province is among top four provinces in the country in terms of diversity of industrial productions.”

Aluminum, industrial and refinery structures as well as moisture insulators are of the major part of productions in Markazi province which can meet the domestic demand, he reiterated.

He went on to say that Markazi province is one of the leading provinces in Iran in terms of handicrafts and carpet weaving in a way that high-quality products of this province are sold in many parts of Europe with famous brands.”

Chairman of Markazi province Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Manouchehr Tavasoti said that products of this province are manufactured according to the international standards and enjoy high quality which can compete with the similar foreign products.

He put the volume of products exported from Iran to Switzerland in 2017 at $63 million.

