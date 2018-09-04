Rouhani opens 3 giant petrochemical projects in Asaluyeh

In the ceremony held on Tuesday in Asaluyeh, Marjan Petrochemicals' Methanol Production Unit with a production capacity of 1.65 million tonnes a year, phase 3 of ammonia and urea production of Pardis Petrochemicals, as well as the phase 1 of Damavand Petrochemical Company Power Plant, were inaugurated in the presence of President Rouhani.

Phase 1 of Damavand Petrochemical Company Power Plant consists of 14 turbines and steam generators that is capable of producing 650MW of electricity a year.

Phase 3 of Pardis Petrochemical Complex will become the largest producer of urea and ammonia in the Middle East and the world with an annual production capacity of 5,265,000 tonnes of urea and ammonia.

President also visited different parts of the projects and was briefed by the managers of the projects and experts.

