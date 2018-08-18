Moscow, Dushanbe may use ruble in mutual trade

Making the remarks in an interview with RIA Novosti, he went on to say that such measures will avoid risks of foreign currency fluctuation.

Hikmatullozoda said that Russia is a key trade and economic partner of Tajikistan, adding that it accounts for 20 percent of total foreign trade of the country, including 32 percent of imports and about 3 percent of exports.

"Given that the import supplies to the country make up the major part of the foreign trade turnover with Russia, it would be considered feasible and beneficial to carry out the settlements for these operations in Russian rubles in order to avoid risks from fluctuations in other foreign currencies," MENAFM quoted him as saying.

MAH/PR