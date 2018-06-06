Iran’s plan to increase uranium enrichment within bounds of JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that Tehran's statement that it could increase its uranium enrichment ‘remain fully within the bounds of the Vienna agreement.’

"I think this initiative is not welcome, it shows irritation [of Tehran]. It is always dangerous to approach a 'red line.' But, as for now, the initiative that has been undertaken to increase capacities on uranium enrichment remains fully within the bounds of the Vienna agreement… What was announced yesterday remains fully within the framework of the agreement," Le Drian was quoted as saying by Russian Sputnik news agency.

According to Sputnik report, the French minister added that plans to save the nuclear agreement remain unchanged.

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced yesterday that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran had notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its plans to boost uranium enrichment capacity a day after Iran’s Leader ordered officials to get prepared to increase enrichment if the nuclear deal falls apart.

KI/PR