Iran exports 2.7 million bpd of oil last month

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – The statistics by Iranian ministry of petroleum indicate that Iran’s daily output of crude and gas condensate has been on a rise in the past Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht.

According to Iranian ministry of petroleum, the Iranian National Oil Company has exported more than 2.75 million barrels per day of oil and gas condensate in the past Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 21-May 21, 2018).

Based on the same source, 2.45 million barrels of the output were of crude oil and 300,000 barrels of gas condensate.

Around a third of Iran’s output in the last month (around 800,000 barrels a day), was loaded for European companies.

Total from France, Eni from Italy, and companies from China and India are still the biggest customers of Iranian oil in the world, while Greece’s Hellenic Petroleum S.A. is among the main buyers.

The surge follows an eye-catching increase in the country's crude exports to India and China, which together took 1.4 million barrels a day from Iran in April.

India purchased about 700,000 barrels of crude oil from Iran in March, hitting a record high in the history of bilateral oil trades.

Iran's oil exports to India were over 50% higher than that of last fiscal year (ended March 20, 2018), which stood at around 450,000 bpd.

