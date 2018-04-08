Package to support producing Iranian products to be compiled in free zones

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Secretary of Higher Council of Special Economic and Free Zones Morteza Bank said that ‘supporting home-made products’ is the main priority of this sector in the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (started March 21, 2018).

He said that formulation of incentives and supportive packages special of investment is to help private sector and rely on the high capabilities of investors to attain favorable index in producing Iranian products.

Speaking in an interview with MNA correspondent, he pointed to the notification of policies of resistance economy and favorable performance of free zones of country in this field and added, “according to the current year’s slogan entitled ‘supporting Iranian products’, structure and new programs of free zones will be put into operation in line with increasing production and promoting exports.”

The Iranian President’s advisor went on to say that application of modern methods and technologies will create sustainable revenues in free zones of the country, adding, “provision of main infrastructures in free zones paved suitable ways for promoting exports and exacerbating relevant technologies.”

The country should after seeking new methods to provide financial resources, he said, reiterating, “ignoring to receive toll with substituting modern methods will cause security of economic and investment activities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the secretary of Higher Council of Free Zones placed special emphasis on the necessity of compiling incentive packages special of investment according to the predefined standards and frameworks in these zones and added, “helping private sector and relying on capabilities of investors in this sector are of our main priorities to attain favorable index in producing and exporting Iranian products via free zones.”

In conclusion, Secretary of Higher Council of Special Economic and Free Zones Morteza Bank pointed to the other priorities taken in free zones of the country in the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (started March 21, 2018) such as launching single-window trade, setting up international stock market and foreign banks, increasing international transactions and supporting domestic producers to boom production and export, etc.

