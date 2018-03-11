Liquidity rate hits by 16.7% growth in 10 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Liquidity in the country hit 1,463 thousand billion tomans in the Iranian month of Dey (Jan. 22), showing a considerable 16.7 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

According to a report released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), share of money and quasi money hit 180,000 and 1282.9 thousand tomans respectively.

Liquidity in the Iranian month of Dey (Jan. 22) increased 16.7 percent as compared to the last month of previous Iranian calendar year in Esfand (March 21, 2017).

The report put the debt rate of public sector to the banking system at 255,000 billion tomans, showing a considerable 16.4 percent growth as compared to the last month of the past Iranian calendar year in 1395 (March 21, 2017).

In conclusion, CBI put the debt rate of private sector to the banking system at 1,027 billion tomans, registering a significant 12 percent growth as compared to the last month of the past Iranian calendar year in 1395 (March 20, 2017).

MA/4248532