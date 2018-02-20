Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss Syria on phone

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – The Turkish and Iranian presidents exchanged views over the phone late Monday on the latest developments in Syria, particularly Afrin and Idlib, according to presidential sources.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani stressed cooperation in the fight against terrorist elements.

The two leaders discussed the Astana process and the Sochi Congress regarding finding solution to Syrian issue.

The Syrian National Dialogue Conference was held in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Jan. 29-30.

At the Sochi meeting -- which included representatives from Syria and the guarantor countries Russia, Iran, and Turkey -- a proposal to form a constitutional committee was agreed by all parties.

Earlier this month, Erdogan and Rouhani agreed to hold a summit of the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran in Istanbul on the Syrian conflict.

Erdogan also offered his condolences to Rouhani following the passenger plane crash in Iran.

MNA/ANADOLU