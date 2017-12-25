پارسی
Sand, Dust storm hits Iranian SW cities
TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – At noon on Monday, most cities of Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran were hit by a sand and dust storm. Many schools, organizations, and companies were forced to close after the storm.
By: Mohammad Mohsenifar
2017-12-25 21:49
