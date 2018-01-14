Sheikh Zakzaky explains his son details of meeting with doctors, press

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – The leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky has spoken to the press in a brief interaction yesterday while being allowed to meet with his own doctors after International call upon Nigerian government to pay heed to the critical health condition of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

After the meeting, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky spoke to his son informing him of the incidents happened during his meeting with his doctors and the journalist who moved towards him asking some questions.

Here is the full text of his conversation with his son on Saturday:



When we left here we were headed to laboratory for some tests but they took us there (the DSS facility were the interview took place) instead, we were surprised as to why they took us there.

But when we asked why they were taking us there instead of the lab, they said that we were there because the doctor that is seeing your mother is there and that we would go to lab afterwards.

After she saw doctor they said we were going to the lab but before we left they said there were some people that would like to see me, I didn’t know it was the press, as soon as we stepped out we saw cameras already recording.

So they (the press) said, there are lots of rumors spreading about your life and about your health.

And I told them, I had a stroke last Friday (5th Jan) and it was very serious until Monday (8th Jan), and this time my doctors were allowed to come and see me and I am recovering. I told them before this incident, my doctors weren’t allowed to see me only the DSS doctors saw me and this is first time I was able to see my own doctors. I said that the after effect of the stroke is still present but I am recovering, and I thank you for all your prayers. That was all I said.

But from what you have just explained, I understand that they have already planned to have the press there so they can portray something. You see there was no mention of the stroke, and I only said I am recovering and thanks for the prayers.

As I am speaking with you right now, I have to lie down in order to speak clearly and when it comes to prayers, I have to perform them sitting down, I can’t do ruku’ or sujud during prayers. But Alhamdulillah, I am thankful to Allah for the prayers of His servants are very helpful, we are seeing the effect of the prayers.

I made no mention of any form of thanks to the DSS, they do not deserve my thanks under whatever circumstance, they are keeping me in detention not based on any law. Those who have kept me in detention not based on anything, even their court declared this detention as illegal and unfounded in any law and in the constitution, there is no law of this country that agrees with this and I thank them?

I thank Allah and I thank the people that are praying for us, it has been two years since they did what they did and after about a year the court ruled that they have no right to keep us, and they continued with this detention and keep shooting and killing people and I thank them?

Alhamdulillah, if they have arranged this to show the world that I am alive, fine but its not right to propagate that I am thankful to them. I am thankful to Allah for not allowing them to achieve their goal on me and I am thankful for all the prayers and thanks to our brothers and sisters for their efforts and we pray Allah to grant them endurance (thabat).

