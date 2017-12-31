Irish man converts to Islam in Imam Reza Holy Shrine

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – An Irish man, who had got familiar with Islam after travelling to Iran, converted to Islam after studying some Islamic sources and main books.

Desmond Bern is an Irish young man who lived in London. After visiting Iran he got interested in Islam and searched for the main printed sources of the religion to know more. During his visit to the Razavi Holy Shrine, he accepted Shia Islam by stating the declaration of faith.

“I hope to learn more about the religion of Shia Islam,” said the young Irish man who has picked the Islamic name of Reza for himself. He said that the attractions of Islam were the main motives of him in this move.

“The Iranian-Islamic art is full of spirit and mesmerizes the viewers,” said Mr. Bern, who is an engineer and a construction designer.

An official of the holy shrine of Imam Reza said that in the past years the social networks and communications offered by the Internet have made it easy for many “truth seekers” to get familiar with Islam.

Seyyed Mohammad Javad Hasheminejad, the Director for the non-Iranian pilgrims made the remarks during the ceremony.

“The enemies of Islam made huge efforts to depict Islam as a religion of horror and hate but they failed to achieve this goal,” said Mr. Hasheminejad referring to the letter of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to the youth of Europe and America.

