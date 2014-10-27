Iranian delegation in Pakistan for official visit

During this one-day visit, Ebrahim Rahimpour is scheduled to meet Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, National Security and Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and Secretary Minister of State, Shahid Khan.

In the afternoon, some bilateral meetings between the Iranian delegation and their Pakistani counterparts will be held at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The bilateral relations will focus on various fields of interest, the most important regional developments and the recent events at the borders between the two countries.

The meetings of Iran and Pakistani officials are of great political, economic and security significance to both countries.

Ebrahim Rahimpour had earlier visited Islamabad nearly a year ago on November 20, 2013.