Iran, Italy agree to establish committee for cultural collaborations

They both agreed that the committee can study and arrange bilateral programs and help organize joint activities.

The decision was made during a visit Massimo Bray paid to Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art on Saturday, Persian news media reported on Sunday.

Massimo Bray who is visiting Iran as the head of a cultural delegation talked about his country’s interest in collaboration with Iran in the field of contemporary art.

He said that collaboration between the music museums in Iran and Italy and holding programs to introduce traditional musical instruments can lead to better understanding between the two countries.

Moreover, Bray and Italian Ambassador Luca Giansanti in Tehran accompanied with Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) Deputy Director Mehdi Hojjat visited the National Museum of Iran on Sunday.

Bray expressed his country’s interest in collaborating with Iran in conducting archaeological projects.

Hojjat said that Iran is mostly interested in joint projects with other countries, however Iran is willing to find its own position in archaeological projects in Italy, and the idea was warmly received by the Italian minister.

Bray is scheduled to visit the city of Bam and its historical citadel in the central Iranian province of Kerman this week.

RM/YAW

MNA