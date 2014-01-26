  1. Sports
26 January 2014 - 08:21

Persepolis and Esteghlal players handed one-match ban

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Persepolis midfielder Payam Sadeghian and Esteghlal players Andranik Teymourian and Mehrdad Oladi have been charged with violent conduct in Tehran derby by disciplinary committee of Iran Football Federation.

On Saturday, Teymourian has been banned for one match for his aggressive behavior towards referee Saeid Mozaffarizadeh during the derby. 
 
Oladi and Sadeghian have also been charged with violent conduct in the match. 
 
Persepolis and Esteghlal played out a goalless draw in the 78th Tehran derby held at the Azadi Stadium on January 17.
 
Sadeghian will miss Persepolis decisive match against Sepahan on Friday while Esteghlal will be without Oladi and Teymourian when they go to Kerman to face relegation-threatened Mes.   
 
MH
MNA
END
News Code 101780

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News