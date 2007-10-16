Foreign cartoonists submit works to TICB

The biennial will take place in
Bergman hits to be screened at TMCA
Bergman, who passed away several months ago, directed 62 films, for which he wrote many of the screenplays, and directed over 170 plays.
Iranian artworks on show in Cyprus
TEHRAN -- Paintings and calligraphy by the Iranian artists Azizollah Golkarzadeh and Puran Malaki are being displayed concurrently at two exhibits in Cyprus.
One exhibit is now underway in the capital, Nicosia and another in Limassol city.
Iranian children awarded in Indian painting competition
TEHRAN -- Iranian children have received awards in the painting and drawing section in Shankar’s International Children’s Competition, India.
Sara Baqeri, Melika Rabiei, Aida Baqeri, and Kimia Javanruh have been awarded silver medals. Kimia Makarechi, Kiana Asadi, Negar Geravand and Rana Kermaniha received certificates of merit.
K. Shankar Pillai (1902—1989) was a famous cartoonist who used to publish a magazine called ‘Shankar’s Weekly’.
Children’s intl. Islamic painting biennial to be held in Tehran
TEHRAN -- A children’s international Islamic painting biennial will be held in Tehran next summer.
The theme of the biennial will be “Me and God”. Among the aims of the gala are the recognition of young talent and the strengthening of links between Islamic countries.
