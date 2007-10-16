Foreign cartoonists submit works to TICB

The biennial will take place in Tehran at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute from December 11, 2007 until January 9, 2008 . The deadline for submission of entries is October 24.

Bergman hits to be screened at TMCA

TEHRAN -- Ingmar Bergman’s much acclaimed films “The Seventh Seal” and “Through a Glass Darkly” will be screened at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA) on October 18 and 20.

Bergman, who passed away several months ago, directed 62 films, for which he wrote many of the screenplays, and directed over 170 plays.

Iranian artworks on show in Cyprus

TEHRAN -- Paintings and calligraphy by the Iranian artists Azizollah Golkarzadeh and Puran Malaki are being displayed concurrently at two exhibits in Cyprus.

One exhibit is now underway in the capital, Nicosia and another in Limassol city.

Iranian children awarded in Indian painting competition

TEHRAN -- Iranian children have received awards in the painting and drawing section in Shankar’s International Children’s Competition, India.

Sara Baqeri, Melika Rabiei, Aida Baqeri, and Kimia Javanruh have been awarded silver medals. Kimia Makarechi, Kiana Asadi, Negar Geravand and Rana Kermaniha received certificates of merit.

K. Shankar Pillai (1902—1989) was a famous cartoonist who used to publish a magazine called ‘Shankar’s Weekly’.

Children’s intl. Islamic painting biennial to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN -- A children’s international Islamic painting biennial will be held in Tehran next summer.

The theme of the biennial will be “Me and God”. Among the aims of the gala are the recognition of young talent and the strengthening of links between Islamic countries.

SB/MA

END