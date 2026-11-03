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Nov 3, 2026, 10:16 AM

Iran harbors no hostility toward regional states: FM Araghchi

Iran harbors no hostility toward regional states: FM Araghchi

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister has emphasized that his country harbors no hostility with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC)’s countries, rather, seeks to establish a very intimate interaction with the regional countries.

“In my interview with Al Jazeera network, I affirmed that we harbor no hostility towards the countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), and we appreciated the positive role played by Qatar and Oman, and we continue the dialogue with Saudi Arabia,” Iran’s top diplomat Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stressed.

“Our goal is to reach new regional security arrangement carried out by the countries of the region themselves, away from any foreign military presence,” he underlined.

Iran aims to establish new regional security arrangements among regional countries without foreigners, Iranian foreign minister emphasized. 

Iran harbor no hostility towards regional states: FM Araghchi

MNA

News ID 249130

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