Iran, Russia officials discuss oil exploration in Caspian Sea

Mohammad Hossein Daneshfar, CEO of the Caspian Oil Company, met and held discussions on Saturday with Kazem Jalali, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation, at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow.

Daneshfar, who has traveled to Russia to attend an international conference in St. Petersburg focused on shipbuilding and the design of advanced equipment for offshore oil and gas development, presented a report to the ambassador regarding the measures, activities, plans, and potential for oil and gas development in the Caspian region.

During the meeting, the two sides examined existing capacities and opportunities, exchanging views on strategies to expand exploration activities, develop hydrocarbon structures, and establish the necessary offshore infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

Leveraging the strategic capabilities of the Caspian Sea and utilizing the potential of Russian companies in this vital energy region were also key topics of discussion.

The meeting was held to examine opportunities for expanding the oil and gas industry activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the southern Caspian Sea and to follow up on the existing potential in this region.

MNA/IRN