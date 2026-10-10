Janfada campaign not achievable without precise understanding

Speaking at a get-together meeting among cultural researchers regarding the theological and social foundations of the "Janfada” (Sacrifice for Iran) phenomenon, held at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Revolution on Saturday, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi emphasized the necessity of understanding the various dimensions of this nationwide campaign.

Pointing to the necessity of examining the emotional and identity-related roots of this campaign, he stated, “To understand this event, it is essential to clarify the factors that shaped it, the social and emotional contexts that contributed to its emergence, and how it can be reconciled with divine laws and the principles governing societal evolution.”

Analyzing the “Janfada” phenomenon without a precise understanding of the event itself and the circumstances of its occurrence fails to provide a complete picture of it, Hojjatoleslam Qomi underlined.

Referring to the narratives made by foreign media outlets regarding this campaign, he added that some of these accounts claim students are being told at school that they must register for campaigns such as "Janfada” or face expulsion from the school.

These claims are part of the broader narrative surrounding the phenomenon and must be evaluated through careful scrutiny and reliance on evidence, he added.

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