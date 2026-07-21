  1. Politics
Jul 21, 2026, 10:08 AM

Qaani says Resistance stronger than ever

Qaani says Resistance stronger than ever

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – IRGC's Quds Force commander told Hamas that Islamic Resistance is "stronger than ever" and will continue its "honourable path," congratulating the movement on al-Hayya's election.

In a message, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani said the election of al-Hayya, whom he described as "a personality symbolic of resistance and martyrdom," proved Hamas's commitment to continuing the path of Islamic resistance.

He said Israel "must accept that despite all the crimes it has committed, it has not only failed to stop the Resistance, but the Islamic resistance today, stronger than ever, will continue its honourable path."

Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official who served as deputy to former chief Yahya Sinwar, was elected to the movement's top political post following the martyrdom of previous leaders during the conflict.

MNA 

News ID 246392

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