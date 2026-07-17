Iran clinch record ninth men’s sitting volleyball world title

The championship match, held on Friday in Hangzhou, saw Iran produce another commanding display under head coach Hadi Rezaei. The Iranians team won the match 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16) in the final match, Tehran Times reported.

The victory further cements Iran’s position as the most decorated team in the history of the World Championships. The Iranian squad — including Meysam Hajbabai, Sadegh Bigdeli, Hamidreza Abbasi, Mehdi Babadi, Ali Akbari, Davoud Alipourian, Hossein Golestani, Masoud Emami, Mohammad Nemati, Jamal Nazari, Meysam Alipour, and Morteza Mehrzad — went unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Guided by Rezaei, Iran not only lifted the world crown but also secured qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

For a team already regarded as a global powerhouse, this latest triumph was another emphatic statement: Iran remain the undisputed kings of men’s sitting volleyball.

MNA