  1. Sports
Jul 15, 2026, 9:53 PM

Iran down US at 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships

Iran down US at 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s men registered their fifth win at the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships, beating the United States in three straight sets (25-21, 25-15, 25-16) on Wednesday.

Iran had previously defeated Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Japan and Croatia, Tehran Times reported.

Iran will play Kazakhstan on Thursday in the competition’s semifinals.

Earlier in the day, the women’s team lost to Canada 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-22) and failed to book their place in Final Four.

The World Championships, hosted at the World ParaVolley Development Centre, feature 16 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams.

The tournament is the first opportunity for teams to secure qualification for the LA28 Paralympic Games, with the men’s and women’s champions earning direct qualification places.

MNA

News ID 246245

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