US strikes pound S Iran, kids cancer hospital evacuated

"The attacks, which began late Wednesday and continued into the early hours of Thursday, targeted Khuzestan, Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.

U.S. Central Command confirmed it had launched a new wave of strikes, claiming it was targeting Iranian military capabilities it said were used to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In Ahvaz, at least five projectiles were confirmed by the deputy security governor of Khuzestan province. One of the strikes landed close to the Baghaei Hospital, a specialist cancer treatment centre for children. The blasts shattered windows in nearby homes and sent families of young patients rushing to the facility in panic. More than 200 patients were transferred to other hospitals in the city, the local medical university said, and the hospital was temporarily taken out of service. Health officials said no patients were harmed.

Explosions were also heard in Qeshm, where the intensity of attacks increased before dawn, with some blasts coming from coastal areas and the waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

In Sistan and Baluchestan province, three powerful explosions were reported in Chabahar, with further blasts in Rask and the port of Konarak.

Residents of Bandar Abbas also reported hearing explosions.

MNA